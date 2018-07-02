City of JHB EMS on standby as cold front approaches

The city's emergency workers say they will remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg residents wait for temperatures to drop significantly from Monday night, the city's emergency services have been put on standby.

They say they're concerned that the cold snap in the province will force residents to use heating appliances to keep warm.

The city's emergency workers say they will remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says a Johannesburg disaster management centre will be fully operational throughout the cold front.

“We will be monitoring all seven regions in the city for any eventuality. We just want to urge all our residents throughout the city of Johannesburg to look after all their heating devices as they try to warm themselves, like paraffin stoves, heaters and candles. Don’t leave them unattended.”

