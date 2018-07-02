City of JHB EMS on standby as cold front approaches
The city's emergency workers say they will remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.
JOHANNESBURG - As Johannesburg residents wait for temperatures to drop significantly from Monday night, the city's emergency services have been put on standby.
They say they're concerned that the cold snap in the province will force residents to use heating appliances to keep warm.
The city's emergency workers say they will remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says a Johannesburg disaster management centre will be fully operational throughout the cold front.
“We will be monitoring all seven regions in the city for any eventuality. We just want to urge all our residents throughout the city of Johannesburg to look after all their heating devices as they try to warm themselves, like paraffin stoves, heaters and candles. Don’t leave them unattended.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
Nugent dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.