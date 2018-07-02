Buckle up: Public urged to tighten budget as food, fuel go up
Municipal tariffs across the country increase from this month, meaning that residents will be paying more for water, electricity and sewage and sanitation.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been urged to cut back on spending now more than ever as basic services, food and fuel prices soar.
Municipal tariffs across the country increase from this month, meaning residents will be paying more for water, electricity and sewage and sanitation.
Added to this, another petrol price hike comes into effect on Wednesday and food prices are set to increase in the next few months, which will put consumers under even more pressure.
South Africans have been urged to review their budgets and reduce their lifestyles to keep up with a number of increases which kick in from this month.
Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says since the beginning of the year, prices have started going up.
“Particularly the fuel prices, we’ve seen increases of about 15% and of course you know municipal rates increases.”
The Financial Planning Institute's David Kop says planning ahead is imperative.
“Quite often we like some particular items and we think we’ve got a budget but we forget that the chocolate we buy or the R50 lunch we bought add to our monthly expense.”
The concern for many South Africans is that the cost of living is increasing at a rate that's higher than the increase in salaries.
WATCH: Getting ready for price increases in July
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
Will Moyane be successful in bid to halt Sars inquiry?
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
-
FUL to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Jiba, Abrahams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.