Buckle up: Public urged to tighten budget as food, fuel go up

Municipal tariffs across the country increase from this month, meaning that residents will be paying more for water, electricity and sewage and sanitation.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africans have been urged to cut back on spending now more than ever as basic services, food and fuel prices soar.

Added to this, another petrol price hike comes into effect on Wednesday and food prices are set to increase in the next few months, which will put consumers under even more pressure.

South Africans have been urged to review their budgets and reduce their lifestyles to keep up with a number of increases which kick in from this month.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego says since the beginning of the year, prices have started going up.

“Particularly the fuel prices, we’ve seen increases of about 15% and of course you know municipal rates increases.”

The Financial Planning Institute's David Kop says planning ahead is imperative.

“Quite often we like some particular items and we think we’ve got a budget but we forget that the chocolate we buy or the R50 lunch we bought add to our monthly expense.”

The concern for many South Africans is that the cost of living is increasing at a rate that's higher than the increase in salaries.

