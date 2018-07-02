Banking Association to meet with Sassa over Finbond concerns
Beneficiaries have been urged to apply for new cards as the existing ones will be phased out at the end of September.
JOHANNESBURG - The Banking Association Of South Africa says it will meet with Sassa after complaints that the agency is allegedly preventing beneficiaries from opening bank accounts.
One of the association's members Finbond Mutual Bank has accused Sassa officials of persuading beneficiaries to abandon their Finbond bank accounts in favour of the new Post Office cards.
The new cards will enable recipients to withdraw money from selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.
The association's Adri Grobler says: “Finbond raised a few concerns. They alleged Sassa staff members they encountered resisted to assist the use of Finbond accounts. We’ll be discussing that with Sassa.”
