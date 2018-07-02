'Angry & frustrated' Sassa employees vow to intensify wages strike

Workers are calling for salary increases and have accused Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu of refusing to meet with their representatives.

PRETORIA – South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) say they'll intensify their strike over wages nationwide.

They’ve held a demonstration outside the social security agency’s headquarters in Pretoria. Sassa employees say they’ve been left with no choice but to go on strike.

The PSA’s Ivan Fredericks said: “Our members are angry and frustrated. And they have taken to the streets knowing the consequences of their actions when it comes to no work, no pay.”

Fredricks says Sassa officials and Shabangu are simply not willing to listen to their demands.

“We do not have an audience with the minister. We had meetings [and] we are following up on calls etc… to say that the Sassa members at least need to be heard.”

The social security agency has applied for a court interdict to stop the strike which will be heard in the Labour Court on Tuesday.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)