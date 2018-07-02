'Angry & frustrated' Sassa employees vow to intensify wages strike
Workers are calling for salary increases and have accused Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu of refusing to meet with their representatives.
PRETORIA – South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) say they'll intensify their strike over wages nationwide.
Workers are calling for salary increases and have accused Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu of refusing to meet with their representatives.
They’ve held a demonstration outside the social security agency’s headquarters in Pretoria. Sassa employees say they’ve been left with no choice but to go on strike.
The PSA’s Ivan Fredericks said: “Our members are angry and frustrated. And they have taken to the streets knowing the consequences of their actions when it comes to no work, no pay.”
Fredricks says Sassa officials and Shabangu are simply not willing to listen to their demands.
“We do not have an audience with the minister. We had meetings [and] we are following up on calls etc… to say that the Sassa members at least need to be heard.”
The social security agency has applied for a court interdict to stop the strike which will be heard in the Labour Court on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Nugent dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.