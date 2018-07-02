ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
It's reported money was looted from the bank and used to shower the Venda King with gifts worth R12 million while executives flew in helicopters and drove expensive cars.
JOHANNESBURG - As revelations about VBS Mutual Bank continue to come to light, the African National Congress (ANC) has described what’s unfolding as a sorry state of affairs.
It’s called on law enforcement agencies to act on those responsible for the bank’s collapse.
Reports have emerged of how money was looted from the bank and used to shower the Venda King with gifts worth R12 million, while the bank’s executives flew in helicopters, drove expensive cars and shopped at exclusive boutiques.
Municipalities lost R1.5 billion of their funds from the bank.
The ANC’s Jeff Radebe says what’s unfolding at VBS mutual Bank is worrisome.
He says an effective investigation on what happened is necessary.
“We should be very ashamed of what has happened there, so I do believe that law enforcement agencies must do their job and the inquiry that is unfolding needs to get to the bottom [of what happened] so we can find out how we got such a sorry state of affairs.”
He says it’s important that those who drove the bank to its knees be held to account.
Popular in Business
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
-
[WATCH] Getting ready for price increases in July
-
Motorists warned to brace for another petrol price increase
-
AA ‘concerned’ by latest petrol price increase
-
Steinhoff takes $12bn write-down after accounting scandal
-
Sibanye-Stillwater signs a safety pledge with unions, department
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.