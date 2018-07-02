ANC calls on SABC to promote balanced reporting ahead of elections
The party made submissions at the commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster on Monday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to promote balanced reporting ahead of the 2019 elections.
The party's Zizi Kodwa said: “Balanced reporting is considered as a very important ethic in journalism… The ANC deals with issues of conflation between the party and state, the ANC as the governing party where the ministers are made to be as though they’re the spokesperson of the ANC.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
