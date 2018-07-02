AA explains why South Africans pay more for fuel
The Energy Department has announced that from Wednesday, a litre of 93 octane will cost 23 cents more, while 95 goes up by 26 cents per litre.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says South Africa is paying more for fuel compared to neighbouring countries because of added taxes.
Diesel will also go up by between 24 and 26 cents while illuminating paraffin increases by between 22 and 30 cents.
It comes at a time when consumers are facing other increases from municipal rates to food prices.
The AA’s Layton Beard says neighbouring countries are paying less for fuel because they don't have indirect taxes.
“The primary reason why fuel in neighbouring prices is cheaper is because they do not have the amount of indirect taxes on their fuel that South Africa does. So when you look at the R15,80 per litre we're paying for unleaded 93 inland, R5,30 is going toward indirect taxes."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
