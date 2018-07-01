Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be

Zumu says Mashamba went against all odds to join the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says the late Joyce Mashamba was an example of what a member of the ANC Women's League should be.

Mashamba was the MEC of Agriculture and rural Development in Limpopo and was buried in Malamulele yesterday.

She died last month at the age of 67 due to a kidney-related illness.

Zumu says she went against all odds to join the ANC.

“A perfect comrade and a perfect revolutionary. She joined this organisation when it was not fashionable to be an ANC, she went through the danger.”

