Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be

Limpopo, Northern Cape show give land expropriation thumbs up
Local
Zumu says Mashamba went against all odds to join the ANC.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma says the late Joyce Mashamba was an example of what a member of the ANC Women's League should be.
Mashamba was the MEC of Agriculture and rural Development in Limpopo and was buried in Malamulele yesterday.
She died last month at the age of 67 due to a kidney-related illness.
Zumu says she went against all odds to join the ANC.
“A perfect comrade and a perfect revolutionary. She joined this organisation when it was not fashionable to be an ANC, she went through the danger.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.