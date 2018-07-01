Two Oceans Aquarium relaunches #RethinkTheBag campaign
During July, celebrities and the public will be asked to pledge not to use plastic bags to raise awareness about this campaign.
CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Aquarium has relaunched its campaign, Rethink the Bag, to encourage businesses and communities to work together to stop the use of plastic bags.
The aquarium says since the Rethink the Bag campaign was relaunched in June, it has received positive responses from the public who have pledged to take up the challenge and help make a difference.
Environmental campaigner Hayley Mclellan says the campaign is important because of the threat posed to marine life and the environment.
“We think the bag campaign is for a plastic shopping bag free South Africa. It’s actually been running since March 2011 when we first launched it from Two Oceans Aquarium and the past week we were given an opportunity to relaunch the campaign.”
WATCH: Rethink the bag | Hayley McLellan | TEDxCapeTownSalon
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
