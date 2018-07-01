Temperatures to drop in Gauteng

The service is advising the public and small stock famers to be aware of localized flooding and some snowfall over the western and southern parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services says Gauteng residents can expect temperatures to drop from Monday.

This is due to the cold front which has hit the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend.

The forecaster’s Bransby Bulo said, “We are expecting severe force on Tuesday in Northern Cape, Free State and Gauteng.”