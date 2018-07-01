Sibanye-Stillwater signs a safety pledge with unions, department
The mine says the pledge has brought about progress in addressing safety and health concerns at the company.
JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater has signed a safety pledge with unions and the Department of Mineral Resources following the deaths of mineworkers at its operations.
The company has committed to prioritise mining health and safety as a step in the right direction.
Organised labour and the department signed the agreement at a safety and health summit this weekend.
Sibanye-Stillwater recorded the sixth death of a miner last month, this time at its Driefontein operation.
Five others died at the company's Kloof Ikamva operation.
Mine spokesperson James Welsted says there is now a plan of action in place to address concerns.
“All of the parties have agreed to work together to protect jobs and to make the place safer.”
All parties also committed themselves to enable safe workplaces and review incentive schemes and recognition programmes at the firm.
The mine says the recognition of the shared responsibility on health and safety, and the collaboration of all stakeholders towards a common goal, is significant.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
