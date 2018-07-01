Sibanye-Stillwater signs a safety pledge with unions, department

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

Sibanye-Stillwater signs a safety pledge with unions, department

The mine says the pledge has brought about progress in addressing safety and health concerns at the company.

Families of the five miners who died at Sibanye Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Shaft light candles in remembrance of their beloved sons, fathers, brothers. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
Families of the five miners who died at Sibanye Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva Shaft light candles in remembrance of their beloved sons, fathers, brothers. Picture: @_AMCU/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater has signed a safety pledge with unions and the Department of Mineral Resources following the deaths of mineworkers at its operations.

The company has committed to prioritise mining health and safety as a step in the right direction.

Organised labour and the department signed the agreement at a safety and health summit this weekend.

Sibanye-Stillwater recorded the sixth death of a miner last month, this time at its Driefontein operation.

Five others died at the company's Kloof Ikamva operation.

At least 17 mineworkers have died in seven incidents at Sibanye-Stillwater mines since the start of the year. Picture: EWN

The mine says the pledge has brought about progress in addressing safety and health concerns at the company.

Mine spokesperson James Welsted says there is now a plan of action in place to address concerns.

“All of the parties have agreed to work together to protect jobs and to make the place safer.”

All parties also committed themselves to enable safe workplaces and review incentive schemes and recognition programmes at the firm.

The mine says the recognition of the shared responsibility on health and safety, and the collaboration of all stakeholders towards a common goal, is significant.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA