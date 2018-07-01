Sassa beneficiaries hit by new card glitch

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says they have already resolved some individual’s cards and they urge people who are still experiencing difficulties to contact them.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is aware that some users have experienced glitches with their new cards.

This comes after Sassa’s new cardholders raised concerns about not being able to access their money earlier on Sunday.

The agency called on beneficiaries to apply for new cards, as the existing ones will not be usable after 30 September.

The new cards are said to enable recipients to withdraw money at selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says they have already resolved some individual’s cards and they urge people who are still experiencing difficulties to contact them.

“The communication has been forwarded to all our regional management team to make sure that where there is a crisis or problem, there’s also an immediate intervention. We can safely say that both Sassa and Sapo are working together to make sure that if there are problems they must be resolved.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)