Sassa beneficiaries hit by new card glitch
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says they have already resolved some individual’s cards and they urge people who are still experiencing difficulties to contact them.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is aware that some users have experienced glitches with their new cards.
This comes after Sassa’s new cardholders raised concerns about not being able to access their money earlier on Sunday.
The agency called on beneficiaries to apply for new cards, as the existing ones will not be usable after 30 September.
The new cards are said to enable recipients to withdraw money at selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says they have already resolved some individual’s cards and they urge people who are still experiencing difficulties to contact them.
“The communication has been forwarded to all our regional management team to make sure that where there is a crisis or problem, there’s also an immediate intervention. We can safely say that both Sassa and Sapo are working together to make sure that if there are problems they must be resolved.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Justice Minister Michael Masutha collapses at Joyce Mashamba’s funeral
-
CT officials respond to numerous cases of flooded roads
-
Man ‘rushing to wedding’ arrested doing 210km/hour
-
Gauteng temperatures expected to drop significantly
-
Jeff Radebe: South Africans tired of talk without action
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.