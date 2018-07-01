Ramokgopa tackles the issue of critical posts
After years of financial problems and debt in her department Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says human resource problems are being addressed.
JOHANNESBURG – After years of financial problems and debt in her department Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says human resource problems are being addressed and critical posts in her office hospitals and clinics are being filled.
Ramokgopa delivered her R46.4 billion budget in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Friday.
It is a 9.8% increase in real terms compared to the last financial year.
The MEC says her department is tackling the issue of filling critical posts after having eight managers leave the department last year alone.
Ramokgopa says so far, she has signed the appointments of HOD and CFO.
She also added that most of the money would not be used to settle old debt.
She says service providers will now start being paid on time - and the budget will not be used for anything else either than proving quality healthcare.
