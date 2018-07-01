Police investigating after man fatally shot in Ocean View

At this stage, it’s still unclear whether this was a gang-related shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Ocean View, Cape Town.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut says, “At approximately 6am, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Ocean View. The circumstances are being investigated, and no one has been arrested yet.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)