Plato ‘concerned’ by spate of older men preying on young girls
Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato says he’ll keep raising these matters as he believes this is an issue that needs to be addressed.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato says he is extremely concerned about the spate of older men preying on younger girls.
Plato was speaking in Elsies River on Saturday at a community safety event.
He says he’ll keep raising these matters as he believes this is an issue that needs to be addressed.
“One specific issue I’m going to address is what happened over the last couple of weeks; the killings of young girls. The fact is older men lure them away, rape and kill them and it is people known to them.”
Subcouncil chairperson Chris Jordaan was also at the gathering.
He says crime has declined drastically in the region over the past week, due to the police base camp which has been set up for three months.
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Justice Minister Michael Masutha collapses at Joyce Mashamba’s funeral
-
Jeff Radebe: South Africans tired of talk without action
-
Gauteng temperatures expected to drop significantly
-
CT officials respond to numerous cases of flooded roads
-
AA ‘concerned’ by latest petrol price increase
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.