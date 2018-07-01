Popular Topics
Plato ‘concerned’ by spate of older men preying on young girls

Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato says he’ll keep raising these matters as he believes this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS.
Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Dan Plato says he is extremely concerned about the spate of older men preying on younger girls.

Plato was speaking in Elsies River on Saturday at a community safety event.

He says he’ll keep raising these matters as he believes this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“One specific issue I’m going to address is what happened over the last couple of weeks; the killings of young girls. The fact is older men lure them away, rape and kill them and it is people known to them.”

Subcouncil chairperson Chris Jordaan was also at the gathering.

He says crime has declined drastically in the region over the past week, due to the police base camp which has been set up for three months.

