Nciza welcomes court’s dismissal of disgruntled members’ attempted interdict

JOHANNESBURG - The newly-elected African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni regional executive has welcomed a judgement by the High Court in Johannesburg dismissing an intended interdict by disgruntled members.

Newly-elected secretary Thembinkosi Nciza says the outcome affirms that internal processes of the ANC should be exhausted before one head to court.

The disgruntled members showed dissatisfaction with the re-election of chairperson Mzwandile Masina and his new panel earlier on Sunday.

Nciza says the new leadership includes young leaders, and that shows Ekurhuleni’s intentions to remain relevant with the youth.

“We want to unite and have a decisive victory for 2019 in Gauteng.”

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg regional conference’s newly elected leadership seems to have been accepted by delegates, with no reports of court battles.

Geoff Makhubo, the former treasurer is now the chairperson, deputised by Eunice Mgcina.

Dada Morero remains the region’s secretary but has a new deputy, Loyiso Masuku.

The new treasurer is Mpho Moerane.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)