Mzwandile Masina re-elected as Ekurhuleni ANC chairperson

Member of the mayoral committee for finance and economic development Doctor Xhakaza has is now the new treasurer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni ANC has re-elected its chairperson Mzwandile Masina at its regional conference.

Music mogul Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza has been named secretary.

Masina has solidified his position as the regional chairperson while Ekurhuleni council chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi has been elected deputy chairperson.

The conference also elected current corporate and shared services head at the metro Pelisa Nkunjana as the deputy secretary.

Member of the mayoral committee for finance and economic development Doctor Xhakaza has is now the new treasurer.

Only Masina kept his position with all the others being won by new candidates.

The ANC in the region says this is part of generational transition.

The greater Johannesburg, and Sedibeng areas are also holding their conferences.

At the same time, the Johannesburg regions has also elected its leaders.

Jeff Makhubo, the former treasurer is now the chairperson, deputised by Eunice Mgcina.