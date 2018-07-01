Mzwandile Masina re-elected as Ekurhuleni ANC chairperson
Member of the mayoral committee for finance and economic development Doctor Xhakaza has is now the new treasurer.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni ANC has re-elected its chairperson Mzwandile Masina at its regional conference.
Music mogul Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza has been named secretary.
Masina has solidified his position as the regional chairperson while Ekurhuleni council chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi has been elected deputy chairperson.
The conference also elected current corporate and shared services head at the metro Pelisa Nkunjana as the deputy secretary.
Member of the mayoral committee for finance and economic development Doctor Xhakaza has is now the new treasurer.
Only Masina kept his position with all the others being won by new candidates.
The ANC in the region says this is part of generational transition.
The greater Johannesburg, and Sedibeng areas are also holding their conferences.
At the same time, the Johannesburg regions has also elected its leaders.
Jeff Makhubo, the former treasurer is now the chairperson, deputised by Eunice Mgcina.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be
-
Will Lennit Max resign from DA after being named Cele’s special advisor?
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela sees no need to meet Lennit Max on police ministry job
-
ANC to host consultative meeting on 2019 elections
-
Zuma describes late Joyce Mashamba as brave
-
Land expropriation public hearings continue in Thohoyandou
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.