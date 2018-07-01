Mkhululi Lukhele appointed as a new Gauteng health head

Professor Lukhele comes into the position after the resignation of doctor Barney Selebano.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng health has a new head of department and MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says she is thrilled to have him join the team.

Professor Mkhululi Lukhele comes into the position after the resignation of doctor Barney Selebano.

Selebano resigned in December after the life Esidimeni tragedy.

At least 144 psychiatric patients died after the provincial health department terminated its contract with the life Esidimeni group.

Ramokgopa says she believes in Lukhele's abilities and skills.

“I am glad we have appointed him and we look forward to his leadership and wisdom.”