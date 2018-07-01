Masutha in stable condition after collapse at Mashamba’s funeral

Spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga says his team will keep the country informed about developments to Masutha’s condition.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha is in a stable condition after he was admitted to a Pretoria hospital following a collapse.

Masutha had to be airlifted to the medical facility yesterday after he fainted at the funeral of Limpopo MEC for agriculture Joyce Mashamba yesterday.

The cause of the collapse is unclear.

