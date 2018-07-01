Man ‘rushing to wedding’ arrested doing 210km/hour

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for reckless driving and speeding on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.

Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane says the man was driving at a 210km/hour, claiming he was rushing to a wedding.

Morwane says he is expected to appear in court soon.

“He was arrested on the spot and charged with reckless driving. He’s expected to appear in court soon.”