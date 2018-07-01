Man ‘rushing to wedding’ arrested doing 210km/hour

Migrant rescue boat heads for Spain after Italy, Malta reject it
JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man has been arrested for reckless driving and speeding on the R21 near Olifantsfontein.
Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Ofentse Morwane says the man was driving at a 210km/hour, claiming he was rushing to a wedding.
Morwane says he is expected to appear in court soon.
“He was arrested on the spot and charged with reckless driving. He’s expected to appear in court soon.”
