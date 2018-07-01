Limpopo, Northern Cape show give land expropriation thumbs up
The need for expropriation without compensation has been the popular opinion expressed by participants in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG – Public hearings into expropriation of land without compensation have seen the Northern Cape and Limpopo supporting the need for land.
Week long hearings came to an end yesterday in both provinces.
Earlier this year, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces voted to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses was necessary, and if that will make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation.
The need for expropriation without compensation has been the popular opinion expressed by participants.
In Kimberly yesterday many made their voices heard.
“We want our land and this is our time,” one said.
“I support this motion tabled by the EFF in Parliament.” Another said.
In Limpopo in Thohoyandou residents outlined some of the reasons why it is necessary for government to expropriate land.
“We will use the land as we want. You can’t tell us we will use it to farm, the land is not only for farming.” One man said.
Meanwhile, the moral regeneration movement has called for the establishment of a judicial truth and reconciliation commission to probe what the organization calls land theft.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
