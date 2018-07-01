Jeff Radebe: South Africans tired of talk without action

The ANC's Head of Policy says the elections manifesto workshops will help the governing party come up with a document that deals with all issues facing South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has admitted that people are tired of the party’s talk of its policies without implementation.

The party is holding a manifesto consultative meeting with its government deployees at Luthuli House on Sunday, attended by ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and mayors.

The gathering is part of processes to develop the ANC’s 2019 elections manifesto.

ANC Head of Policy Jeff Radebe says the party wants to access the progress in government.

“The successes, challenges and how we’re going to be addressing them.”

He says South Africans are tired of talk without action.

“That’s why people are very tired of plans and even planning to plan. We need action, that’s why this manifesto must be the real people manifesto that must respond to the challenges.”

He says the elections manifesto workshops will help the ANC come up with a document that deals with all issues facing South Africans.

