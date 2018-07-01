Hail and thunder could hit Cape Town on Sunday night
CAPE TOWN - The SA Weather Service is alerting Cape Town residents of a possibility of hail and thunder on Sunday night.
A cold front moved into the Western Cape on Sunday, bringing with it heavy rain in Cape Town.
Roads across the City of Cape Town were flooded, leaving residents of some informal settlements trapped in their homes.
The Weather Service said in a statement showers are expected to remain over the Western Cape on 2 July, while spreading into the Eastern Cape and southern Northern Cape.
Snow is also expected over much of the high-lying areas of the Western Cape.
The cold front is expected to exit the country on 3 July.
