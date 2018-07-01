Gauteng temperatures expected to drop significantly
Forecaster Victoria Nurse says the temperature changes are triggered by the cold front which is currently hitting the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says Gauteng temperatures are expected to drop significantly due to an intense cold front sweeping into the region from Monday evening.
Nurse says Gauteng residents should expect cold temperatures throughout the week.
“The cold front will only move to Gauteng on 3 July. So, it’ll be overnight Monday into Tuesday. We’ll have very low min and max on Tuesday and that will keep going into Wednesday, warming on Thursday and Friday but it’s going to be very cold for the rest of the week.”
Cold front expected over parts of South Africa between 1-3 July 2018. Snow, very cold temperatures, windy and rainy weather expected. Here is the media release. #weathersmart @StormReportSA1 @ReenvalSA @StormReportSa @WaterSheddingWC pic.twitter.com/8pAEUxOho1— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 28, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
