Flooding traps Hanover Park residents in their homes
The City of Cape Town has been battered by much-needed rains over the past few days.
CAPE TOWN - Some Hanover Park residents are trapped in their homes on Sunday, with roads in the area flooded by the heavy rain.
Lansia Road in Hanover Park is flooded.
The water gets deeper as one goes, reaching the knees in parts.
GALLERY: Downpour leaves Hanover Park streets flooded
One woman can be seen carrying a toddler on her back, trying to get wade through the brown, muddy water.
The water has pooled in the garage of Zainonisah Abbas, who’s lived in the area for 30 years.
Oil is floating on the water, from the car parked in the garage.
Abbas says this is a normal occurrence in winter.
”During winter time we seat with this flooding in the road… we can’t go anywhere, we’re stuck indoors.”
These officers can’t even get through. MM pic.twitter.com/8kSQh8tTVv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018
Abbas says City of Cape Town officials were in the road earlier, but they apparently didn’t stay long and didn’t do anything to divert the water.
#CTFlooding An aerial view of the flooded area. MM pic.twitter.com/bIE1sxcbN7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018
This little boy is knee deep in the water. MM pic.twitter.com/DGe39jgzmy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
