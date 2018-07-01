Popular Topics
EFF welcomes insourcing of 1,600 security guards in Joburg

The EFF’s Musa Novela says they are happy that, as an opposition party, they are still able to influence decision making in the city.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba speaking to the newly-employed security guard. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba speaking to the newly-employed security guard. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it welcomes the insourcing of 1,600 security guards by the City of Johannesburg.

On Saturday, the city announced that workers will work directly for the city as from Sunday.

The EFF’s Musa Novela says they are happy that, as an opposition party, they are still able to influence decision making in the city.

Earlier in 2018, the EFF tabled a successful motion where it pushed for the insourcing of all its contract workers in the city.

Novela says the party will work to ensure that the EFF’s local government manifesto is implemented.

“The EFF has been able to be an effective opposition party. We’ve managed to influence the council in its entirety, including the coalition and other opposition parties to rally behind our proposed motions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

