EC man faces murder for killing his son

JOHANNESBURG - A man is facing a charge of murder after fatally stabbing his son in Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape.

It's believed the 58-year old man had an argument with his 24-year old son yesterday morning.

The police's Jackson Manatha says the father will appear in court tomorrow on a charge of murder.

“The son followed his father and he started to shout at him, the suspect withdrew his knife and fatally stabbed his body.”