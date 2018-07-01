EC man faces murder for killing his son
Local
It's believed the 58-year old man had an argument with his 24-year old son yesterday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A man is facing a charge of murder after fatally stabbing his son in Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape.
The police's Jackson Manatha says the father will appear in court tomorrow on a charge of murder.
“The son followed his father and he started to shout at him, the suspect withdrew his knife and fatally stabbed his body.”
