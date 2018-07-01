DA announces premier candidates
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe are among those gunning for the position in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced finalists for its premiership candidates.
Gauteng received the most applicants, followed by the Western Cape.
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe are among those gunning for the position in Gauteng.
The DA says only people dedicated to its democratic project will be named as preferred premier candidates.
The party says the selection process is rigorous to ensure that the pool from which premier candidates, Members of Parliament and provincial legislatures are selected is extensive.
Federal Council chairperson James Selfe says the party received a total of 31 applications for premier candidates across the country.
The #DA has announced finalists for its premiership candidates- Gauteng having more people showing interest in the position.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national Spokeperson Refiloe Ntsheke are among those gunning for the position in Gauteng.PP
He says these nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces before a candidate is selected from the process.
“I think the process we have agreed to is so rigorous that the voters can trust that whoever is selected will be able to do the job and do it competently.”
Gauteng and the Western Cape received nine and seven applications respectively.
Bonginkosi Madikizela is among the hopefuls in the Western Cape.
The Eastern Cape only received one applicant, namely Mzwenqaba Bhanga.
Selfe says his party prides itself on what he calls a competitive process, which he says will choose candidates who will take the party's offer to the voters and represent their interests.
Premier candidates are as follows:
Western Cape
Fazloodien Abrahams
Bonginkosi Success Madikizela
David Maynier
Kelly Baloyi
Jacobus MacFarlane
Alan Winde
Micheal Mack
Gauteng
Stanford Makashule Gana
Wendy Alexander
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Rachel Katleo Mathebe
Ghaleb Cachalia
Johannes Page
Karabo Grace Tledima
Refiloe Ntsekhe
Solly Tshepiso Msimanga
North West
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Tutu Faleni
Thabo Selepe
Patrick Sesana
Karabo Grace Tledima
KwaZulu-Natal
Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango
Zoe Moore
Northern Cape
Andrew Louw
Limpopo
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari
Jacobus Frederik Smalle
Rembuluwani Thelma Marole
Free State
Coreen Malherbe
Semakaleng Patricia Kopane
Eastern Cape
Mzwenqaba Bhanga
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Mzwandile Masina re-elected as Ekurhuleni ANC chairperson
-
Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be
-
Will Lennit Max resign from DA after being named Cele’s special advisor?
-
ANC to host consultative meeting on 2019 elections
-
Land expropriation public hearings continue in Thohoyandou
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela sees no need to meet Lennit Max on police ministry job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.