DA announces premier candidates

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced finalists for its premiership candidates.

Gauteng received the most applicants, followed by the Western Cape.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe are among those gunning for the position in Gauteng.

The DA says only people dedicated to its democratic project will be named as preferred premier candidates.

The party says the selection process is rigorous to ensure that the pool from which premier candidates, Members of Parliament and provincial legislatures are selected is extensive.

Federal Council chairperson James Selfe says the party received a total of 31 applications for premier candidates across the country.

He says these nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces before a candidate is selected from the process.

“I think the process we have agreed to is so rigorous that the voters can trust that whoever is selected will be able to do the job and do it competently.”

Gauteng and the Western Cape received nine and seven applications respectively.

Bonginkosi Madikizela is among the hopefuls in the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape only received one applicant, namely Mzwenqaba Bhanga.

Selfe says his party prides itself on what he calls a competitive process, which he says will choose candidates who will take the party's offer to the voters and represent their interests.

Premier candidates are as follows:

Western Cape

Fazloodien Abrahams

Bonginkosi Success Madikizela

David Maynier

Kelly Baloyi

Jacobus MacFarlane

Alan Winde

Micheal Mack

Gauteng

Stanford Makashule Gana

Wendy Alexander

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Rachel Katleo Mathebe

Ghaleb Cachalia

Johannes Page

Karabo Grace Tledima

Refiloe Ntsekhe

Solly Tshepiso Msimanga

North West

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Tutu Faleni

Thabo Selepe

Patrick Sesana

Karabo Grace Tledima

KwaZulu-Natal

Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango

Zoe Moore

Northern Cape

Andrew Louw

Limpopo

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari

Jacobus Frederik Smalle

Rembuluwani Thelma Marole

Free State

Coreen Malherbe

Semakaleng Patricia Kopane

Eastern Cape

Mzwenqaba Bhanga

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)