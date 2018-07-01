CT officials respond to numerous cases of flooded roads

The South African Weather Service has warned that the cold and rainy weather conditions in the Mother City are set to intensify overnight.

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town officials are responding to numerous cases of flooded roads across the city.

Flooding has been reported in informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Macassar, Philippi, Gugulethu, Kraaifontein, Atlantis and Maitland.

Urban areas in Parow, Goodwood, Ravensmead, Uitsig, Somerset West, Woodstock and Elsies River have also been affected.

Dozens of images and videos of flooded areas across the city have been posted on different social media platforms.

When Eyewitness News visited Lansia Road in Hanover Park earlier on Sunday, the road was flooded with muddy water, pooling in the front yards and garages of homes.

These officers can’t even get through. MM pic.twitter.com/8kSQh8tTVv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018

Some children had to be carried on the backs of adults, while others held onto each other as they waded through the knee-deep water.

Residents like Rushana Andrews are used to these conditions, saying it’s the same story every winter.

Although it’s school holidays now, Andrews says it's difficult to get children to school in conditions like these.

“Children go to school. They must be up, dry their feet with towels or tissues and make their way through the water… it’s not right.”

#CTFlooding This is Lansia road in Hanover Park. Flooding as a result of heavy rains; residents say drains are blocked. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/Mnjx8J0A3i — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 1, 2018

The City of Cape Town’s Brett Herron says much of the flooding is being caused by blocked galleys.

“These are the entrances to the stormwater system, from the roadways and these are often blocked through debris or dumping.”

At the same time, Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell says no evacuation has been required.

“Various roads across the city have been affected by the heavy downpours. No evacuation or emergency shelter has been required. The Roads and Stormwater Department has been clearing roadways and unblocking drains. The Department of Human Settlements is making assessments and will provide residents in informal settlements with flood kits.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)