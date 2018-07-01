Motorists warned to brace for another petrol price increase
The Energy Department has announced a 23 cent increase for 93 octane while 95 octane will cost 26 cent more per litre.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists should brace for a steeper drive this month as the petrol price increases further.
The Energy Department has announced a 23 cent increase for 93 octane while 95 octane will cost 26 cent more per litre from Wednesday.
Diesel has also increased by between 24 and 26 cents per litre while illuminating paraffin increases by between 22 and 30 cents per litre.
Last month, the fuel prices hit a record a high when a 82 cent hike came into effect.
The automobile association's Layton Beard says these increases are cause of concern.
“These increases are the result of a weakening rand against the US dollar.”
More in Business
-
Sibanye-Stillwater signs a safety pledge with unions, department
-
Steinhoff takes $12bn write-down after accounting scandal
-
Sibanye making ‘significant progress’ in addressing safety issues
-
Facebook still evasive over Cambridge Analytica and fake news: UK lawmakers
-
Cele: Hawks probing multiple cases in Steinhoff scandal
-
[WATCH] Tom Moyane’s testimony at Nugent Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.