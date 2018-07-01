Motorists warned to brace for another petrol price increase

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists should brace for a steeper drive this month as the petrol price increases further.

The Energy Department has announced a 23 cent increase for 93 octane while 95 octane will cost 26 cent more per litre from Wednesday.

Diesel has also increased by between 24 and 26 cents per litre while illuminating paraffin increases by between 22 and 30 cents per litre.

Last month, the fuel prices hit a record a high when a 82 cent hike came into effect.

The automobile association's Layton Beard says these increases are cause of concern.

“These increases are the result of a weakening rand against the US dollar.”