City of Joburg gives security guards permanent jobs

The security guards will start their official duties as permanent employees of the city today.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says has emphasised the importance of looking after its workers following the insourcing of 1,600 security personnel.

The city says the next phase of insourcing for the remaining workers will be implemented over the next few weeks.

The security guards will start their official duties as permanent employees of the city today.

Mayoral committee member Michael Sun said, “I want to thank our coalition partners within the government of City of Johannesburg. A special thanks to the EFF for being the contribution in making this a reality.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)