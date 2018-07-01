Bonteheuwel residents call on police to boost resources
As residents marched through the area with cries of "No more violence!" gunshots could be heard in the distance.
CAPE TOWN - The Bonteheuwel community in the Western Cape has called on police to boost its resources to protect children from violence in the area.
Residents marched to the satellite police station in the area yesterday to submit a memorandum with various demands, including an increase in police visibility, and for the provincial anti-gang unit to be better equipped.
As residents marched through the area with cries of "No more violence!" gunshots could be heard in the distance.
This didn't deter the demonstrators, whose voices instead, grew louder.
The Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum's Nadia Mayman said, “As a community we have seen no decline of violence in the area. We need more resources in Bonteheuwel.”
Lobby groups like the Social Justice Coalition, Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum are locked in a court battle with the police services, arguing the way police resources are being allocated, discriminates against black people and the poor.
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Justice Minister Michael Masutha collapses at Joyce Mashamba’s funeral
-
City of Joburg gives security guards permanent jobs
-
Temperatures to drop in Gauteng
-
Zuma describes late Joyce Mashamba as brave
-
Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.