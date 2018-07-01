Popular Topics
Bonteheuwel residents call on police to boost resources

As residents marched through the area with cries of "No more violence!" gunshots could be heard in the distance.

South African Police Service flag. Picture: SAPS
South African Police Service flag. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Bonteheuwel community in the Western Cape has called on police to boost its resources to protect children from violence in the area.

Residents marched to the satellite police station in the area yesterday to submit a memorandum with various demands, including an increase in police visibility, and for the provincial anti-gang unit to be better equipped.

As residents marched through the area with cries of "No more violence!" gunshots could be heard in the distance.

This didn't deter the demonstrators, whose voices instead, grew louder.

The Bonteheuwel Joint Peace Forum's Nadia Mayman said, “As a community we have seen no decline of violence in the area. We need more resources in Bonteheuwel.”

Lobby groups like the Social Justice Coalition, Equal Education and the Nyanga Community Policing Forum are locked in a court battle with the police services, arguing the way police resources are being allocated, discriminates against black people and the poor.

