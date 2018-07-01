Bonginkosi Madikizela sees no need to meet Lennit Max on police ministry job

Max, who is a provincial legislature member for the DA, is expected to hold a press conference tomorrow to discuss the move.

CAPE TOWN - DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says there's no need to meet member of the legislature Lennit Max following his decision to take up a job in the police ministry.

He has been appointed as special advisor to police minister Bheki Cele.

Madikizela says he hasn't received official communication from him that he's resigning from the party but he says it's only a matter of time.

The Western Cape leader says if he wants to leave the DA he won't try to stop him.

"Why would I bother trying to convince someone who's already made up his mind? I mean, you take your leaders into your confidence about things like this and communicate with them prior to making the decision. Not because they are going to stop you, but I mean it's a courtesy. Now if he doesn't see the need for him to do that, why should I bother?"

Max was the Western Cape's provincial police commissioner from 1999 to 2003.

Cele's spokesperson has not yet responded to EWN for comment.