ANC to host consultative meeting on 2019 elections

Pule Mabe says the meeting is part of an ongoing process for the development of the ANC’s 2019 elections manifesto.

ANC’s Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on the ruling party’s campaign goal for 2019 national elections. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
ANC’s Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on the ruling party’s campaign goal for 2019 national elections. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC will hold a manifesto consultative meeting with its government deployees today consisting of ministers, premiers, MECs and mayors among others.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe says the meeting is part of an ongoing process for the development of the ANC’s 2019 elections manifesto.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

Mabe says this will help the party understand where it needs to place its attention.

“The consultative meeting is for the 2019 elections.”

