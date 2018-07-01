AA ‘concerned’ by latest petrol price increase
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the price hike is a result of a weakening rand against the US dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says the latest increase in petrol prices is concerning.
This comes after the Energy Department announced that from Wednesday, 93 octane will cost South Africans 23 cents more per litre, while 95 octane goes up by 26 cents.
Diesel costs are also expected to rise, increasing by between 24 and 26 cents a litre. While illuminating paraffin goes up by between 22 and 30 cents.
“These increases are very steep and come off the back of increases earlier in the year. So, we, as the AA, are quite concerned about these increases and the impact they are going to have on consumers.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
