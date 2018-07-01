AA ‘concerned’ by latest petrol price increase

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
Go

AA ‘concerned’ by latest petrol price increase

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the price hike is a result of a weakening rand against the US dollar.

FILE: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says the latest increase in petrol prices is concerning.

This comes after the Energy Department announced that from Wednesday, 93 octane will cost South Africans 23 cents more per litre, while 95 octane goes up by 26 cents.

Diesel costs are also expected to rise, increasing by between 24 and 26 cents a litre. While illuminating paraffin goes up by between 22 and 30 cents.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the price hike is a result of a weakening rand against the US dollar.

“These increases are very steep and come off the back of increases earlier in the year. So, we, as the AA, are quite concerned about these increases and the impact they are going to have on consumers.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA