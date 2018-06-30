Zuma describes late Joyce Mashamba as brave
Zuma was speaking at the MEC's funeral today at the Malamulele in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has described the late Joyce Mashamba as a brave person who sacrificed her family for the sake of the ANC and the liberation of the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized a category one provincial funeral for the MEC.
Mashamba was agriculture and rural development MEC in Limpopo at the time of her death.
She died this month at the age of 67 due to a kidney-related illness.
“She always produced reports that didn’t need the executive or the PEC, she was good at distinguishing between wrong and right.”
