Will Lennit Max resign from DA after being named Cele’s special advisor?

The former Western Cape police commissioner says he’ll be holding a press conference on Monday to give more details.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he hasn’t received a resignation letter from Lennit Max.

This comes as Max confirmed to Eyewitness News that he’s been appointed as the special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The former Western Cape police commissioner says he’ll be holding a press conference on Monday to give more details.

Max, who’s a Western Cape provincial legislature member for the DA, says he’ll also be explaining what this means regarding his role in the party.

But Madikizela, who beat Max for the position of provincial party leader in 2017, says he hasn’t heard anything from him yet.

“I don’t see any other way that he’d be a special advisor to Cele and remain a member of the DA because that’s a political position. I am yet to receive a confirmation on whether he has resigned, but I think it’s a matter of time or maybe it’s because I’m away.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)