WC taxi registrar, taxi associations meet to resolve Hout Bay routes issues

Earlier this week, taxi drivers associated with Cata demonstrated in the area, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging property belonging to the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A meeting between taxi associations in Hout Bay and the provincial taxi registrar is likely to stretch over the weekend.

Earlier this week, taxi drivers associated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) demonstrated in the area, blocking roads, burning tyres and damaging property belonging to the City of Cape Town.

WATCH: Hout Bay taxi drivers protest over routes

The drivers claim the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) had been operating on their routes illegally, however, the city disputes this, stating that no vehicles are allowed to operate without a permit.

The registrar has been meeting with the associations.

The entity administrates all public transport operations in the province and, if necessary, facilitates mediation processes between competing taxi associations.

A spokesperson for the Transport MEC in the Western Cape, Siphesihle Dube, says, “These hearings don’t happen quickly, and they’re closed hearings, and we don’t participate in them because the registrar is an entity of its own.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)