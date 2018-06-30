Popular Topics
WC Health Department to address concerns at Khayelitsha District Hospital

Earlier this year, a parliamentary committee visited the facility following a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence.

A doctor sutures a man's nose and face after he was admitted to the Khayelitsha District Hospital's trauma unit. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
A doctor sutures a man's nose and face after he was admitted to the Khayelitsha District Hospital's trauma unit. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department says it plans to address service delivery related concerns at the Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo conducted an unannounced visit to the hospital earlier this week after pictures surfaced on social media of an overcrowded emergency centre.

Earlier this year, a parliamentary committee visited the facility following a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping by staff.

Mbombo says interventions are in the pipeline to improve service at the facility.

“We are going to open a new ward with 36 beds at the end of the month and the issue of not having a psychiatry unit puts too much pressure, so we are going to do that.”

