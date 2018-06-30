Thembisile Yende’s family say Eskom is lying about her killer
The family of Thembisile Yende has accused Eskom of being lax and knowing the culprits behind her murder.
The NPA has withdrawn charges against prime suspect David Ngwenya, telling the Springs magistrates court that there is a lack of evidence.
Yende who was an Eskom employee was found dead at the utility's springs substation last year after she went missing for 10 days.
Yende family spokesperson Mboneni says they believe Ngwenya is being used as a decoy to protect the real perpetrators behind Thembisile's murder.
He says Eskom's silence on the matter is suspicious.
“Eskom knows who is behind Thembisile's murder because if they wanted the truth, they would have spared no expense in finding out who the killer is.”
Yende says the recent developments show that justice in South Africa is only for the rich.
Meanwhile, Eskom says it’s given all the information it has to the police and would like the matter to be resolved sooner rather than later.
