Strandfontein residents upset about possible sand mining in the area

Community organisation Proudly Strandfontein's Mario Oostendurp says there has been no communication with residents and are demanding more information.

CAPE TOWN - Strandfontein residents are enraged by a company called Fuzu Sand who has applied for permission for sand mining in the area.

Residents claim they've not been briefed or informed about the application.

The City of Cape Town says the application was processed by the Department of Mineral Resources.

The proposed mine is bordered by Baden Powell Drive and Spine Road in Strandfontein.

“These companies are coming and making money from our resources and putting nothing back into the community. No one is addressing this in terms of the plan.”

Community representative, Charlene Morris says she is concerned about the increase in traffic and the health risk.

Councillor for the area Elton Jansen confirmed that consultants are in the process of making application to sand mine. He adds that there will be ongoing participation.