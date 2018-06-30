South Africans who fell victim to Chinese visa scam back home
The group were offered jobs as English teachers but didn't have the correct documents which caught the attention of Beijing authorities.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department (Dirco) has confirmed that the majority of young South Africans who were stranded in China following a visa scam have returned.
The group were offered jobs as English teachers but didn't have the correct documents which caught the attention of Beijing authorities, who found out that they were working with study visas in contravention of immigration laws.
Dirco says 49 of those affected are back on South African soil but two are still in detention for questioning.
Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said, “We want to send a message to young people that when opportunities arise they must be suspicious if there is urgency, they must research to make sure they don’t fall victim to scams.”
