Sibanye making ‘significant progress’ in addressing safety issues

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater says there has been significant progress in addressing safety and health concerns at the company.

The mine, together with the Mineral Resources Department and organised labour held a safety and health summit on Friday.

The summit comes after at least 21 miners have died at the firm this year alone leading to a drop in share prices.

Sibanye-Stillwater says the summit reached what it has labelled a significant milestone with all parties present committing themselves to a joint pledge on safety, and a plan of action to address health and safety issues at the mine.

Some of those commitments include enabling safe workplaces, compliance and the right of employees to withdraw from unsafe areas and a review of safety structures.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted says this is a step in the right direction.

“The recognition of the shared responsibility on health and safety, and the collaboration of all stakeholders towards a common gold is a significant step towards building an industry that is sustainable.”

Wellsted says the parties also agreed to return operations deemed unsafe to acceptable levels of safety.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)