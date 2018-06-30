Public urged to be aware of localised flooding, snowfall
Weather forecaster Bransby Bulo says there is a cold front which has already caused light showers in the parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is advising the public and small stock farmers to be aware of localised flooding and some snowfall over the western and southern parts of the country.
However, Bulo says Gauteng will remain cool this weekend with the cold front only expected to hit the region during the week.
“We are expecting the weather to remain fine and cool in Gauteng. There’s another front which is coming and will mainly affect the Western Cape from 1 July. We are expecting heavy rain.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
