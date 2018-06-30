Nathi Mthethwa vows to continue name changes of towns contravening Constitution
Mthethwa says the renaming of Grahamstown follows 20 years of discussions from members of the public, academics and politicians.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says government will continue to change names of towns and cities which are not in line with the country's Constitution.
Mthethwa yesterday announced that he's gazetted the renaming of Grahamstown to Makhanda.
He says the renaming of the Eastern Cape town follows 20 years of discussions from members of the public, academics and politicians.
The arts and culture minister says the local municipality also held public engagements which also dealt with the changing of street names.
The department's Asanda Magaqa said, “We cannot prove ourselves as a committed government if we retain names such as Grahamstown whose name is captured in history as the most brutal in history.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
