Man killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says upon arrival paramedics found a man lying in the driver’s seat unresponsive, and was declared dead on the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - A man has died, and three others injured in a head-on collision on the R547 in Mpumalanga.
It is understood that two cars crashed into each other just after 6pm on Saturday evening.
The three other people who sustained minor to moderate injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.
Vermaak says the exact cause of the accident is not yet known, however, police have launched an investigation into the matter.
