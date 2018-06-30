Lennit Max appointed special advisor to Bheki Cele

Asked by EWN whether he will be resigning from the DA, the former Western Cape Police Commissioner says this will be explained at a briefing on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Lennit Max has confirmed to Eyewitness News he’s been appointed as the special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Max is a Western Cape provincial legislature member for the Democratic Alliance (DA).

But it appears this will soon no longer be the case.

Max is, for now, playing his cards close to his chest.

Asked by EWN whether he will be resigning from the DA, Max says this will be explained at a briefing on Monday.

Max was the Western Cape’s Police Commissioner from 1999 to 2003. He also holds various qualifications in police science and law.

Provincial speaker Sharna Fernandez says she can’t confirm whether Max has resigned as an MPL, but she says she received communication from him on Friday night.

Cele’s office has not yet responded to EWN's request for comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)