Last day for land expropriation sessions in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - The last session of public hearings into land and expropriation without compensation in Limpopo will be held in Thohoyandou today.

Public hearings have already taken place in other parts of the province as well as the Northern Cape this week.

Parliament earlier this year made the decision to look into a review of section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land.

A delegation of the joint constitutional review committee will also today move to the last leg of its public hearings in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.