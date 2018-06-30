Last day for land expropriation sessions in Limpopo
Public hearings have already taken place in other parts of the province as well as the Northern Cape this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The last session of public hearings into land and expropriation without compensation in Limpopo will be held in Thohoyandou today.
Public hearings have already taken place in other parts of the province as well as the Northern Cape this week.
Parliament earlier this year made the decision to look into a review of section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land.
A delegation of the joint constitutional review committee will also today move to the last leg of its public hearings in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Nathi Mthethwa vows to continue name changes of towns contravening Constitution
-
Jonas Makwakwa wants to clear his name at Sars inquiry
-
Missing Claremont woman’s body found
-
‘Sars' R1 trillion milestone was just smoke and mirrors’
-
Almost 200 WC residents affected by scabies outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.