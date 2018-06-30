Land expropriation public hearings continue in Thohoyandou

The need for expropriation without compensation has been the popular opinion expressed by participants in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Public hearings into expropriation of land without compensation are continuing in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Hearings have already taken place in other parts of Limpopo as well as the Northern Cape.

Thohoyandou will be the last stop for the public hearings in Limpopo as the constitutional review committee.

Public hearings were held in Marble Hall, Mokopane and Tzaneen earlier this week, where Limpopo residents made their voices heard about expropriation of land without compensation.

Now, as the first set of public hearings into the amendment of Section 25 draw to a close, public contributions will be tabled and informed a final decision on the topic once all provinces have been visited.

Earlier this year, the national assembly and the national council of provinces voted to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses was necessary and if that will make it possible for the state to expropriate land.

Tempers flared on Wednesday when Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota engaged in a heated argument in Mokopane during similar hearings.

