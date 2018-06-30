Justice Minister Michael Masutha collapses at Joyce Mashamba’s funeral
A spokesperson for the Justice and Correctional Services Minister says his team will keep the country informed about developments to Michael Masutha’s condition.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has been rushed to a Limpopo hospital after collapsing at MEC Joyce Mashamba’s funeral.
The minister remains in a stable condition.
Spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga says Masutha will be now airlifted to another facility in Gauteng.
“He was then rushed to the local hospital at Malamulele, where he was stabilised. He’s currently being airlifted to a facility in Pretoria.”
Ratshitanga says his team will keep the country informed about developments to Masutha’s condition.
